امید ہے نئی فوجی قیادت اعتماد کی کمی کے خاتمے کی کوشش کریگی، عمران خان

Congratulations to Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as new CJCSC & Gen Syed Asim Munir as new COAS. We hope new mly ldrship will work to end prevailing trust deficit that has built up in last 8 months between the nation and the State. Strength of the State is derived from its people. pic.twitter.com/5k4fVA2UGb

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 30, 2022