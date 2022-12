بھارت؛ ایک اور ٹیچر نے لیکچر میں مسلمانوں کو دہشت گرد کہہ دیا، ویڈیو

#Islamophobia

Location : MBR College, Balotra, Rajasthan. (21 Nov 2022)

A Muslim student alleges that History professor Padam Singh made Islamophobic remarks and called Muslims terrorist and Pakistani.

Student Haseena Bano says that no action has been taken against teacher. pic.twitter.com/k40KA7aRt4

