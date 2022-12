بے نظیر بھٹو کا مجسمہ؛ عزت دے رہے ہیں یا مذاق اڑا رہے ہیں؟

Disgusting statue of Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto placed in Quetta by PPP.

PPP rules in the name of SMBB, and they have not realized what they had installed.

This statue must be removed. Stop insulting SMBB.

Picture shared on WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/NCSfHkKTB3

