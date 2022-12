مراکشی سکیورٹی گارڈ میچ میں ٹیم کی جیت کیلئے دعائیں مانگتا رہا، ویڈیو وائرل

The real hero was this Moroccan man. He works as a security in the stadium. His home country was playing a historic game and yet he gave the pitch his back to fulfill his duties of keeping us safe. You can see the emotions on his face when Morocco won. ❤️🇲🇦❤️

