اب پاکستانی صارفین بھی فیس بک سے کما سکیں گے، بلال بھٹو کا بڑا اعلان

With this new feature now live in 🇵🇰 creators can monetize their Facebook content. The more stars they get the more money they will earn. Hoping the youth of Pakistan in particular will get more productive use out of their social media. https://t.co/RzewgYv8yQ https://t.co/UX20W0MmQH pic.twitter.com/7KmrJt5UWe

— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 10, 2022