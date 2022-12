فرانس سے شکست کے باوجود مراکشی کھلاڑیوں کا سجدہ شُکر، تصاویر وائرل

This is a picture taken just after the final whistle tonight and the Moroccan players are thanking Allah SWT for the journey they've had despite losing to France. That's such a beautiful display of gratitude ♥️

"Don’t lose hope, nor be sad" – Quran 3:139 🇲🇦🙏🏼 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eS03Izn5yW

