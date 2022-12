متنازع فلم پٹھان کے گانے ’بےشرم رنگ‘ نے ایک ہفتے میں 100ملین ویوز سمیٹ لیے

100M+ views and we are just getting started 💃🏽 Groove to the beats of #BesharamRang song now! https://t.co/vI9U0qxLVF

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/DDApneiKMF

— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 17, 2022