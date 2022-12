بھارت میں طلبا کے ’لب پہ آتی ہے دعا‘ پڑھنے پرخاتون اسکول پرنسپل معطل

In a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, students recited "Mere Allah burai se bachana mujhko nek jo raah ho us raah pe chalana mujhko" during morning prayer. A Hindu organization filed a case against the principal Nahid and shiksha mitra Wazeeruddin, the BSA suspended pic.twitter.com/L8v3hbmNg8

— Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) December 22, 2022