افغان پروفیسرنے لائیو ٹی وی شو میں اپنے ڈپلوما سرٹیفکیٹس  پھاڑ دئیے

Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan —

“From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.” pic.twitter.com/cTZrpmAuL6

— Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 27, 2022