افغانستان میں خواتین پر پابندیاں؛ اقوام متحدہ نے متعدد امدادی سرگرمیاں معطل کردیں

The decision by #Afghanistan’s de facto authorities to ban women from working in

NGOs is a major blow.

We urge them to reverse this directive, and all directives banning women from schools, universities and public life.

Full statement by ⁦@iascch⁩ https://t.co/yWzHrP6YP0

— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) December 28, 2022