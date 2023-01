کراچی میں ملک کی پہلی الیکٹرک بس سروس کا افتتاح

People of karachi will avail Pakistan’s first electric bus service from today. This service will start from Tank chouk malir cantt to clock tower roundabout, sea view defence using khayaban e ittehad. Airport passengers can also avail this bus service. #KarachiForEveryone pic.twitter.com/qVs4pDnrtB

— Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) January 13, 2023