امریکا نے پاکستانیوں کیلیے ویزا انٹرویو استثنیٰ میں توسیع کردی

Thank you @SecBlinken we have discussed visa issues at length. Allowing interview waivers for those who have already in the past held US visas across all age group is extremely helpful. This should speed up visa process and will increase people to people ties. 🇵🇰 🤝 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ayXNuqGRiz

— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 12, 2023