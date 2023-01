عمران نیازی ملک میں انارکی پھیلانے والا ایجنٹ ہے، وزیراعظم

Imran Niazi has been part of a grand design to oust Nawaz Sharif & victimize PML-N in the name of accountability. From 2013 on, he has been an agent of anarchy & chaos in the country. His poisonous rants have debased politics, polarised society & undermined state institutions.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 22, 2023