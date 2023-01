شاہین آفریدی اور بابراعظم ایک دوسرے کے مدمقابل آگئے

. @iShaheenAfridi vs @babarazam258

How excited are you for 2⃣6⃣Feb and 7⃣ March in #HBLPSL8 ?#sochnabemanahai #SabSitarayHumaray #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/1Z4VVqlk1m

— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) January 28, 2023