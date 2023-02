یورپی یونین کا یوکرین میں اہم اجلاس؛ روسی طیارے فضا میں منڈلاتے رہے

Together, we are bringing light to Ukraine!⁰

Ukrainians can exchange their old bulbs at the post office for energy-efficient LED bulbs.



The EU is gladly providing 35 million of them.



Every kW of energy saved is precious to counter Russia's energy war. pic.twitter.com/dkKpSRH6yv

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 3, 2023