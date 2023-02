اپنے باغ کا خوبصورت پھول شاہین کے نکاح میں دیدیا، دونوں کو مبارکباد، شاہد آفریدی

Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them😘 pic.twitter.com/ppjcLllk8r

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 4, 2023