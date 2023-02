خیریت سے ہوں مداح پریشان نہ ہوں، جاوید میاں داد

Special message by legendary cricketer #JavedMiandad on various news circulating on social media regarding his health.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, Javed Miandad went for a regular checkup and is in good health. He also thanked millions of his followers for their messages: pic.twitter.com/lYiNcZKnIg

— PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) February 17, 2023