ڈیل اسٹین بھی شاہین آفریدی کی تعریف کیے بغیر نہ رہ سکے

Shaheens wrist is amazing!

The bend & flick he has is so special and a area where many young fast bowlers could look to find their extra yard of pace they searching for.

Few drills one could try, but if you’re over 25 I’m sorry but it may already be too late. Still worth a try. https://t.co/QVR9ocdrp6

— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2023