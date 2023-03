قوم سابق آرمی چیف کیجانب سے مجرموں کے ٹولے کو مسلط کرنے کی قیمت ادا کررہی ہے، عمران خان

Rupee slaughtered – lost over 62% or 110/$ in 11 months of PDM. This has increased public debt alone Rs 14.3 trn & historic 75 yr high inflation 31.5%. Pakistanis paying heavy price of regime change conspiracy where a bunch of criminals have been foisted upon nation by ex COAS. pic.twitter.com/xVkqxg6IN6

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 2, 2023