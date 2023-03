اسلام خواتین کے حقوق کا مکمل تحفظ کرتا ہے، بلاول بھٹو

"The right of women & girls to access all levels of education and work is a fundamental right in keeping with Islamic injunctions," said Foreign Minister of Pakistan, @BBhuttoZardari during the UNSC Open Debate on "Women & peace and security.” #APPNews @UN_CSW @PakistanUN_NY pic.twitter.com/hJWHJydgZ6

— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) March 8, 2023