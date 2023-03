سابق کرکٹر حامد حسن افغانستان کے نئے بالنگ کوچ مقرر

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨

Afghanistan's Fast Bowling Great @hamidhassanHH retired from International Cricket and has been named as AfghanAtalan's New Bowling Coach. 🤩

— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 8, 2023