پاکستانی نژاد عثمان خواجہ نے بھارت میں تاریخ رقم کردی

Usman Khawaja is the first Pakistan-born opening batter to score a Test hundred against India in India this century. The last two openers were Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi at Kolkata and Chennai respectively in 1999. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Uv9zu1e7Fl

— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 9, 2023