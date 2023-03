برف سے ڈھکے برزل پاس کو آمدورفت کے لیے کھول دیا گیا

Pakistan Army has restored the snow-covered Burzil Pass for traffic. Barzal Pass is the main checkpoint located 178 km from Gilgit which is the only one for the region's 61 villages and a population of 15,000 people. 60 thousand vehicles pass. Peoples thanks for Pakistan army. pic.twitter.com/MLJ8XWXIoE

— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 12, 2023