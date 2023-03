آسام کے مسلمان دشمن وزیراعلیٰ کا مدرسے بند کرنے کا اعلان

*I have closed 6,000 #madrasas. My intention is to shut down all the madrasas. We need doctors, engineers-school, colleges & universities. New #India doesn't need madrasas* #Assam Chief Minister #HemantaBiswaSarma in #Belagavi #Karnataka during #VijayaSankalpaYatre. pic.twitter.com/pJY3AmyE7g

— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 17, 2023