خالصتان تحریک کے رہنما کو گھر میں پناہ دینے پر خاتون گرفتار

#CCTV visuals near the house in #Kurukshetra, #Haryana where #AmritpalSingh (under umbrella) and his aide Pappalpreet stayed on 19th March.

Haryana-based Woman harbourer identified as Baljeet Kaur has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/hnCNHiAghm

— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 23, 2023