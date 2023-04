ساجد سدپارہ نے دنیا کی 10ویں سب سے بڑی چوٹی بغیر آکسیجن سر کرلی

First summit of any 8000er in Nepal for the season.

Sajid Sadpara climbed the Mt unsupported, without O2 as part of @sst8848 Team

Huge Achievement and great matter of honour for Pakistan 🇵🇰

Ali Sadpara must be very proud today #Annapurna2023 pic.twitter.com/FFPktud887

— Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) April 15, 2023