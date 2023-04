آخری ایرانی بادشاہ کے بیٹے کا اہلیہ سمیت اسرائیل کا دورہ

The co-optation of the "Women, Life, Freedom" slogan internationally in one image.

Yasmine Pahlavi, Reza Pahlavi's wife, posting an Instagram story of a female IDF soldier during their visit to occupied East Jerusalem, with the hashtag #ZanZendegiAzadi (Women, Life, Freedom). pic.twitter.com/hntcLbuQ35

— Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) April 18, 2023