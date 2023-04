وزیر خارجہ شنگھائی تعاون تنظیم اجلاس میں شرکت کیلیے بھارت جائیں گے

FM @BBhuttoZardari will lead 🇵🇰delegation to SCO-CFM meeting being held on 4-5 May 2023 in Goa,India. FM’s participation in Meeting reflects 🇵🇰’s continued commitment to SCO Charter & processes & the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.

— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 20, 2023