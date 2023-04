صوبے کیلئے زیادہ میڈلز جتنے والوں پر انعامات کی برسات ہوگی، مگر کیسے؟

Announcement 📣:

For the first time ever in 🇵🇰 Sports history all medalist from Punjab at the 34th National Games Quetta will be rewarded with following prize money.

Singles&Doubles:

🥇500,000

🥈250,000

🥉100,000

Team:

🥇1,000,000

🥈500,000

🥉250,000

Let's empower our athletes 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/GS3Zf7zrVq

— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) April 20, 2023