آسٹریلیا میں دوران پرواز مسافروں کی ہاتھا پائی؛ خاتون سمیت 4 گرفتار

Departing Cairns today..

Just someone trying to glass someone.

More fighting amongst themselves. Complete disregard for other passengers and the plane. I wonder if there were any consequences. #VoteNO 🇦🇺 #VoiceToParliament pic.twitter.com/v5iKWbWRtM

— Jet Ski Bandit (@fulovitboss) April 20, 2023