15 فٹ لمبے کنگ کوبرا سانپ کو پکڑنے کی ویڈیو سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل

King Cobra’s are vital in the food chain for maintaining balance in nature. Here is one nearly 15 feet long rescued & released in the wild.

Entire operation is by trained snake catchers. Please don’t try on your own. With onset of rains, they can be found in all odd places. pic.twitter.com/g0HwMEJwp2

— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 4, 2023