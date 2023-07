یاسین ملک کی بیٹی کا آزاد کشمیر اسمبلی سے خطاب

Razia Sultan, the 11-year-old daughter of Yasin Malik, sends a message to PM #Modi of #India from the Parliament of Azad Jammu #Kashmir State in Muzaffarabad, where she addressed lawmakers today morning in a special session. "My father is a beacon of flight for the cause of… pic.twitter.com/QufVO8kyVz

— Ahmed Quraishi (@_AhmedQuraishi) July 20, 2023