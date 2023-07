فیفا نے ایشین کوالیفائرز میں پاکستان کا کمبوڈیا سے مقابلہ ہوگا

Match ups for the #FIFAWorldCup and #AsianCup2027 Preliminary Qualification Round 1 are ✔️

Which 🔟 teams will join the other 2️⃣6️⃣ sides in Round 2?

📅 October 12 and 17, 2023 pic.twitter.com/tEqpCicKmk

— #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) July 27, 2023