شاہ رخ خان کے گانے ’ زندہ بندہ‘ کا سوشل میڈیا پر راج

Its safe to say we have discovered one of the biggest collaborations of the year with the Sound of Jawan 🤯@anirudhofficial 🤝 @iamsrk 🤝 @Irshad_Kamil

#Jawan #ZindaBanda #VandhaEdam #DhummeDhulipelaa @boselyricist @Lyricist_Vivek pic.twitter.com/DolJkTrdft

— Amazon Music IN (@AmazonMusicIN) August 1, 2023