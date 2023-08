ہریانہ میں ہندوتوا کے جنونیوں نے 5 دنوں میں دوسری مسجد شہید کردی

From Hisar, Haryana, Hindu fundamentalists giving Muslims a two day ultimatum to leave their homes. Loud slogans “Jab Mulle kaate jaayenge, hum Ram naam chillayenge”

Well meaning friends will ask “but how is Modi responsible for this?”

