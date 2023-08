اقتصادی کامیابی کیلیے تعاون کرتے رہیں گے؛جشن آزادی پرامریکا کی پاکستان کو یقین دہانی

As we commemorate Pakistan's 🇵🇰 76th Independence Day, Ambassador Blome sends his best wishes to all Pakistanis. Let's celebrate the shared values that unite our nations and look forward to a future of cooperation, progress, and peace. Happy Independence Day, Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/f4jlQQXKS0

— U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) August 13, 2023