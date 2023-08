وزیراعظم کا فیصل آباد میں اقلیتوں کو نشانہ بنانے والوں کیخلاف کارروائی کا حکم

I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala,#Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits & bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands… https://t.co/GHWUGA1fXS

— Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) August 16, 2023