پاک افغان سیریز؛ شائقین کرکٹ کیلئے فری انٹری کا اعلان

The ENTRY is FREE! 🤩

Cricket fans and spectators in Hambantota and Colombo are permitted to enjoy free entry to the stadiums to watch the #SuperColaCup #AFGvPAK three-match ODI series 2023, powered by Marhaba Auctions. 👍🏏#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #ByaMaidanGato pic.twitter.com/galbJUwXYz

— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 18, 2023