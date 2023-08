خاتون سے نادانستہ ٹکر؛ تھپڑ لگنے سے پٹڑی پر گرنے والا نوجوان ٹرین تلے کچلا گیا

A 26-year-old man was crushed under a train who fell on the track after being slapped by another man at Sion railway station in #Mumbai. The incident took place on Sunday at around 9:15 pm.The chaos took place when a couple — Avinash Mane, 35, and wife Sheetal Mane, 31 got off⤵️ pic.twitter.com/W37w8sq8qA

— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 17, 2023