پاک افغان کرکٹرز نے دوستی کی نئی مثال قائم کردی

𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞 & 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 🤝

Afghanistan Skipper @Hashmat_50 presented the Pakistan squad with Afghanistan's handcrafted Embroidered Yakhan Dresses as a gesture of camaraderie. 🤩#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #SuperColaCup | #ByaMaidanGato pic.twitter.com/e7Bj6nDMbo

— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 21, 2023