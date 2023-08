پاکستان کیخلاف سیریز اور ایشیاکپ سے پہلے افغان ٹیم کو بڑا دھچکا

🚨Squad Alert 🚨

Afghanistan's middle-order batter @iamnajibzadran has been ruled out of the #SuperColaCup #AFGvPAK 3-match ODI series after sustaining a knee injury and has been replaced by @25shahidkamal.

Get well Soon Najib! 🤲#AfghanAtalan | #ByaMaidanGato pic.twitter.com/OSCvYZ5t9w

— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 22, 2023