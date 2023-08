ارشد ندیم کی تعریف کرکے نیرج چوپڑا کی والدہ نے بھارتی صحافی کو خاموش کرادیا

A reporter asked #NeerajChopra 's mother about how she feels about Neeraj defeating a Pakistani athlete to win gold.

His mother said : A player is a player, it doesn't matter where he comes from, I am glad that the Pakistani player ( Arshad Nadeem) won as well.

This whole… pic.twitter.com/imk3ZHyLrC

