مداح سے بدتمیزی کرنے پر سنی دیول تنقید کی زد میں آگئے

SRK is a 10x bigger star than him, never seen him behave with his fans like this.

Akshay Kumar is a 5x bigger star than him, never seen him behave like this either

The same goes for Salman, Ranbir and others.

Sunny Deol bhai, tere me kis baat ka ghamand hai? saalo baad ek… pic.twitter.com/Y94Fge2Lej

— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) August 16, 2023