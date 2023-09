ایشیا کپ؛ بھارتی لڑکیاں بھی بابراعظم کی فین

Indian girls became big fans of Babar Azam and they said that Babar is Babar, they came from Mumbai only for Babar Azam.#BabarAzam #PAKvIND #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #BHAvsPAK #AsiaCuppic.twitter.com/vUxgUtY0dW

— Vikrant Gupta (@VikrantGupta73_) September 11, 2023