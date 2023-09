کھلاڑیوں کے ڈریسنگ روم کی خبریں میڈیا میں لیک ہونے پر ثناء میر بھی بول اُٹھیں

Heart breaking news so close to the World Cup. Disappointed to see people sharing conversations from @babarazam258 from the dressing room to the media. Anyone passing it out of that room & the ones sharing should be ashamed. It is against the sanctity of the team. No injury can… https://t.co/qMKQqJTQse

— Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) September 16, 2023