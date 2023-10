ریکارڈ ساز فتح؛ بھارتی کرکٹرز، کمنٹیٹرز پاکستان کی تعریف کرنے پر مجبور

Shafique has made the most of the opportunity…now, twice over. Looks solid against pace. Comfortable again at spin.

Rizwan is a fabulous cricketer…adversity brings the best out of him. Superb run-chase by Pakistan. Sets up nicely for the 14th 😇🥳 #CWC23

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 10, 2023