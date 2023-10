پاک بھارت ٹاکرے سے قبل تقریب میں ارجیت سنگھ اپنے سُر بکھیریں گے

Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! 🎵

Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️

Join the pre-match show on 14th October starting at 12:30… pic.twitter.com/K6MYer947D

— BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2023