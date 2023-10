پاک بھارت میچ سے قبل ہونیوالی تقریب کیوں دکھائی نہیں گئی؟

The pre-match ceremony for the #INDvPAK game today will not be televised as it is only for the stadium audience. We have you covered for the rest- the match, the highlights & everything in between!

Tune-in to #INDvPAK in the #WorldCupOnStar

LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/XOVcJoTrma

— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 14, 2023