انتظار کی گھڑیاں ختم؛ 'ٹائیگر 3' کا ٹریلر جاری

Tiger and Zoya are back – to save the country and their family. This time, it’s personal!

Watch #Tiger3Trailer now – https://t.co/BRBc9Xxrw1 #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.#YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/rktO5IRmC2

— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 16, 2023