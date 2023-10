ملالہ بھی غزہ اسپتال پر اسرائیلی بمباری سے خوفزدہ، پرزور مذمت

I’m horrified to see the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza and unequivocally condemn it. I urge the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and reiterate the call for a ceasefire. I am directing $300K to three charities helping Palestinian people under attack. pic.twitter.com/JiIPfnTUvY

— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) October 17, 2023